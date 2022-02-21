Three injured after fire breaks out at German residential complex

An enormous hearth broke out in an condominium constructing within the western German metropolis of Essen early Monday, and three folks had been taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke, authorities mentioned.

The hearth service mentioned that about 100 folks had been evacuated from the constructing, roughly the quantity of people that lived there, information company dpa reported. About 150 officers had been dispatched to battle the hearth.

The trigger wasn’t instantly clear, however the hearth appeared to have unfold rapidly after it broke out within the early hours, fuelled by gusts from the most recent of a sequence of storms which have hit northern Europe in current days.