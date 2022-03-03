Three Iranians sentenced in Denmark for spying for Saudi Arabia

Three members of an Iranian separatist group have been given jail sentences in Denmark for spying for Saudi Arabia.

The males — aged between 40 and 51 — had been discovered responsible of terror fees and passing on info for Saudi intelligence providers between 2012 and 2020.

Habib Yabor Kabi — the chief of the opposition group — was sentenced to eight years in jail and his brother, Tamim Farouk Beck, to seven years.

Kabi’s son-in-law, Jacob Mohamed, was sentenced to 6 years in jail however was not stripped of his Danish nationality.

Last month, all three were convicted of “promoting terrorism” by supporting the actions of the armed wing of the Arab Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA).

Prosecutors mentioned that the lads had gathered details about dozens of people and organisations — each in Denmark and overseas — in addition to on Iranian army affairs, in trade for as much as 15 million kroner (€2 million). They had all denied the costs.

Two of the suspects may also be deported as soon as their jail sentence is completed, the courtroom in Roskilde mentioned.

The males had been arrested in February 2020 whereas dwelling in exile in Ringsted, 60 kilometres southwest of the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service say they began an investigation into the case in November 2018.

Ironically, police recognized the suspects when one of many three males was the target of an alleged Iranian assassination plot on Danish soil.

The trial in Denmark has ongoing tensions inside Europe, the place Iran has frequently accused Saudi Arabia of supporting abroad separatist teams.