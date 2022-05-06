Three killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv, Israeli medics say

At least three individuals have been killed in a stabbing assault close to Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, Israeli medics mentioned.

Alon Rizkan, a medic with Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service, described a “very difficult call” when he arrived on the scene in Elad, an ultra-Orthodox city close to Tel Aviv.

He mentioned he recognized three lifeless individuals at numerous areas and 4 others who have been wounded, two critically.

Police mentioned they think it was a Palestinian militant assault and that the assailant fled in a car.

They blocked the realm and urged the general public to keep away from the realm. A helicopter may very well be seen hovering over the realm in police footage as they launched a manhunt for the assailant.

The assault occurred as Israel marked its Independence Day.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in current weeks, following a sequence of assaults in Israel, army operations within the occupied West Bank and violence on the holy web site in Jerusalem.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which guidelines the Gaza Strip, praised the assault and linked it to violence at a holy web site in Jerusalem, however didn’t declare accountability for it.

“The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque can’t go unpunished,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

“The heroic operation in Tel Aviv is a practical translation of what the resistance had warned against.”

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is the third holiest web site in Islam and is constructed on a hilltop that’s the holiest web site for Jews, who seek advice from it because the Temple Mount.

Early Thursday, Israeli police entered the location to clear away Palestinian protesters, after Jewish visits that had been paused for the Muslim holidays resumed. Scuffles broke out when the police went to arrest one of many Palestinians gathered.