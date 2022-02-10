Three killed in vigilante attacks in Polokwane, fourth person seriously injured | News24

Three individuals had been killed and one other was critically injured in a collection of vigilante assaults in Polokwane.

The three separate assaults came about within the Seshego policing space in Polokwane.

No arrests have been made.

The three separate incidents came about within the Seshego policing space this week.

On Monday at round 06:30, the physique of a person was present in Masesha Spookpak in what police suspect was a vigilante killing. The man had suffered a number of accidents. It appeared that he had been killed at a distinct location, mentioned police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

On the identical day, at round noon, a bunch of individuals assaulted two males in one other vigilante assault in Kwena Moloto. The victims tried to flee within the trailer of one other man’s automobile however had been caught and crushed. Officers on patrol responded to the incident, and the group of attackers dispersed, leaving one man useless and one other in a crucial situation.

In the third incident, which came about on Tuesday, a 20-year-old man was crushed to loss of life in Moletjie Ga-Makgokgwane after residents accused him of stealing a TV. The man was declared useless after police and paramedics arrived, mentioned Mojapelo.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has warned residents to chorus from taking the regulation into their very own palms.

“Residents must report crime and bring the evidence to the police so that justice can be served. These were barbaric and horrendous acts that undermined the rule of law, and suspects should be hunted down and brought to book,” mentioned Hadebe.

The perpetrators in all these incidents are unknown, and there have been no arrests, based on Mojapelo.

