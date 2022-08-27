Three Lashkar Terrorists Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir

Three hand grenades, 9 posters, and 12 Pakistani flags had been recovered from their them, mentioned police.

Sopore, Jammu And Kashmir:

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three overground employees (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit in North Kashmir’s Sopore.

The arrests had been made in a joint operation performed by Sopore Police together with safety forces together with 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and 179 BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Bomai chowk within the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai on Friday night.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the terrorists have been recognized as Shariq Ashraf, Saqlain Mushtaq and Tawfeeq Hassan Sheikh.

During checking a suspicious motion of three individuals coming from Goripura in direction of Bomai was famous and had been subsequently requested to cease, however they tried to flee from the spot, nevertheless, had been tactfully apprehended by the safety forces, the police mentioned.

Upon their private search three hand grenades, 9 posters, and 12 Pakistani flags had been recovered from their possession.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested individuals are OGWs of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT and had been in fixed search of a chance to hold out assaults on safety forces and civilians together with outdoors labourers, the police mentioned.

Accordingly, the case has been registered at Police Station Bomai underneath related sections of legislation and additional investigation continues to be happening.

