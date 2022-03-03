Three-letter word stumps everyone

As if it wasn’t dangerous sufficient simply enjoying out on TV, footage of those contestants has now gone viral. Would you’ve guessed the phrase appropriately?

A painful clip displaying contestants struggling to guess a typical phrase on American recreation present Wheel of Fortune has left viewers shocked after going viral on-line.

The contestants had simply 4 letters left clean as they tried to resolve a phrase studying: “Another feather -n yo-r -a-”.

But the one contestant who knew the reply was locked out, which meant a clumsy guessing match performed out between two different contestants for 2 minutes.

Those two minutes have been dubbed the “worst” in Wheel of Fortune historyon Twitter.

While the contestants appeared to choose up on the phrases “in” and “your”, it was the ultimate three-letter phrase that had them stumped.

Laura tried “Another feather in your hat”, earlier than Christopher requested for the letter g.

It was then Thomas’ flip however he landed on a “bankrupt” spot on the wheel and subsequently was unable to guess in any respect.

Back to Laura it went, with a guess of “Another feather in your lap”. Christopher then requested for the letter d and on Thomas’ flip he hit “lose a turn” on the wheel.

On her third try Laura requested for the letter p, with viewers at dwelling possible letting out a sigh of reduction. But then she guessed “Another feather in your map”.

Christopher then landed on the “bankrupt” spot on the wheel and Thomas lastly acquired a flip.

He requested for the letter c and adopted it up with the right guess of “Another feather in your cap”.

Footage of the disastrous clip was shared broadly throughout social media. One clip alone has 1.4 million views.

“I thought I was watching a SNL skit,” one individual wrote.

“I’ve decided I’m going to use the new saying ‘a feather in your map’ from time to time. Figure why not?” teased one other.

“My husband and I were in hysterics watching this tonight. I give Pat (the host) a lot of credit for not busting a gut. I would have been on the floor,” wrote one lady.

American sports activities journalist Warren Shaw mentioned: “This might have been the worst two minute stretch in Wheel of Fortune history”.

A Twitter person, who labels himself a former Wheel of Fortune champion in his bio, joked: “I’d like to solve … ANOTHER FEATHER IN EVERYTHING BUT YOUR CAP.

“Thank you, Wheel, for not editing out 6 of these 8 lost turns in a row like you normally would.”

Wheel of Fortune episodes are taped months upfront which means the present’s producers selected to play the complete fiasco out unedited.