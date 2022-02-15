Three men on trial for deadly 2016 terror attack on French church

Three males are on trial in Paris for the 2016 homicide of Father Jacques Hamel which was claimed by the so-called Islamic State group.

The priest was killed on 26 July 2016 by two younger jihadists in his church in Saint-Etienne-du Rouvray, simply south of Rouen. Adel Kermiche and Abdel-Malik Petitjean have been killed by police as they left the small church.

The three males who sat within the field of the particular court docket in Paris on Monday — Jean-Philippe Jean Louis, Farid Khelil and Yassine Sebaihia — are a part of the entourage of the attackers.

They are charged with “terrorist criminal conspiracy”, suspected of getting been conscious of their plans, of getting shared their ideology or of getting tried to journey to Syria.

A fourth defendant, Rachid Kassim, is to tried in his absence. This French propagandist of the Islamic State group in all probability died in Iraq in 2017 however was indicted for complicity within the homicide of the priest and the tried homicide of a parishioner. He is suspected of getting “knowingly encouraged and facilitated the act” of the 2 jihadists.

‘Never practiced’ Islam

The first to reply the questions of the court docket, Farid Khelil, 36, stated that he had “a lot of trouble” with the details of which he’s accused and which he “disputes”.

In entrance of the court docket, he evoked with a smile a path far faraway from radical Islam, along with his “many girlfriends”, his consumption of hashish (“I’ve been in withdrawal for 24 years”) or his journeys to the Netherlands and Germany “for the brothels”.

Long hair tied in a ponytail, small glasses and a gray jumper, Khelil additionally described himself as a toddler and evoked a “lack of affection” after his dad and mom’ divorce. He described his “French-style” training by the daughter of Harkis and the “injustice” he felt after a redundancy in 2015.

He went to the mosque for some time to reconnect along with his father, then frequented his cousin Abdel-Malik Petitjean who launched him to prayer and confirmed him propaganda movies to “sensitise” him to the plight of the Syrians, however the accused claimed to have “never had” any non secular dedication and to have “never practiced”.

After him, Yassine Sebaihia, 27, defined how he turned to faith in 2016.

Failing in his research for {an electrical} engineering diploma, unemployed, and on the outs along with his girlfriend, he felt that he had been “put under a spell” and sought data on the topic by way of “videos on the internet”.

The curly-haired younger man stated he could also be “naive” however that he has “never had friends who committed crimes”.

He is being prosecuted for briefly becoming a member of the 2 jihadists in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray on 24 July, earlier than leaving the following day. He has at all times maintained that he had no data of their plans for violent motion.

The third defendant, Jean-Philippe Jean Louis, is to be heard by the court docket on Tuesday.

‘Justice be achieved’

All three have been in custody for 5 years and are dealing with thirty years in jail.

Even earlier than the beginning of the listening to, the civil events expressed the want to “understand”.

Guy Coponet, a parishioner, was critically injured by the 2 jihadists and wished “that justice be done”. He “wants to understand (…) how young people just out of adolescence have come to commit such horrors”, his lawyer, Mehana Mouhou, defined to AFP.

One of Father Hamel’s sisters, Roseline, additionally expects “the truth (…) about the lack of means” given “to the public forces to prevent this massacre”.

One of the killers, Adel Kermiche, had an digital bracelet on the time of the assault, after an aborted departure to Syria.

The intelligence division of the Paris police headquarters (DRPP) was additionally implicated as a result of, in accordance with an article printed in 2018 by Mediapart, its investigators had entry every week earlier than the assassination to messages from the younger man on the encrypted messaging system Telegram the place he talked about an assault in a church.

Four of the 5 brokers of this service, known as to testify, are “not psychologically fit to be heard during the trial” having been challenged by this case in addition to the 2019 assault within the premises of the police headquarters in Paris, in accordance with medical certificates cited Monday by the president of the court docket.

The court docket will resolve later if it’ll waive their listening to.