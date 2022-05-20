Three migrants dead and ten missing in shipwreck off Tunisian coast

At least three migrants have died and ten others are lacking after a ship sank on Thursday off the coast of Tunisia.

The nation’s National Guard stated greater than 50 Tunisian migrants had been making an attempt to achieve Europe on a makeshift boat.

The vessel had left from the coast of Sfax however later sank, a spokesperson stated on Friday. At least 44 different migrants had been rescued from the scene.

The port metropolis has turn into a serious departure level for African migrants making an attempt to achieve the Italian coast.

Earlier this month, Tunisian authorities introduced that that they had discovered the our bodies of 24 drowned migrants after their boats sank off the coast of Sfax between 22 and 30 April.

Nearly 2,000 migrants went lacking or drowned within the Mediterranean in the identical 12 months, in comparison with 1,401 in 2020, in accordance with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).