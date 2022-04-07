Three missiles fall near refinery in Iraq’s Erbil, no casualties: State media

Three missiles fell close to an oil refinery in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil on Wednesday with out inflicting any casualties or injury, Kurdistan anti-terrorism authorities mentioned in a press release.

Iraq’s state information company cited the assertion as saying “initial information show the missiles were launched from Nineveh” province in Iraq.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sources within the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) advised Reuters that the refinery is owned by Iraqi Kurdish businessman Baz Karim Barzanji, the CEO of a significant home vitality firm known as KAR Group and whose house was hit by Iranian ballistic missiles final month.

In March, Iran attacked Erbil with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish area that appeared to focus on the United States and its allies.

Read extra: Iran struck Iraq target over gas talks involving Israel: Officials