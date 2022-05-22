Three more COVID-related deaths recorded | Loop Barbados

As of May 21, the variety of COVID-19 associated deaths in Barbados is now 439.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three aged Barbadians. A 71-year-old feminine who was totally vaccinated died on May 20.

A 75-year-old feminine and an 83-year-old male handed away right this moment, Saturday, May 2. Both have been unvaccinated.

See additionally

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has prolonged condolences to the households and pals of the deceased.