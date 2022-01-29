Three Mpumalanga men in court for demanding a share of R2m from an NPO | News24

Three Mpumalanga males made their first court docket look on Friday.

The trio is accused of theft and intimidation.

They allegedly demanded a share of R2 million rand from an NPO.

Three males accused of theft and intimidation, after demanding a share of R2 million from a non-profit organisation (NPO) primarily based in Kwaggafontein, made their first court docket look on Friday.

The R2 million was reportedly paid by the Mpumalanga well being division to the NPO in December 2020.

The cash was paid to the NPO to help the division with HIV/AIDS and TB testing.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha, the unit investigated the matter final yr and charged Jacob Gabisani Shaka Twala, 45, Lucky Thulani Sithole, 34, and Emmanuel Solly Machava, 42.

“The investigation revealed that on more than two occasions the accused met with the owner of the NPO and demanded to be paid from the entity’s coffers,” Ramovha mentioned.

In one such assembly, one of many accused took the proprietor of the NPO’s laptop computer and transferred quantities, starting from R100 000 to R150 000, to completely different financial institution accounts.

Ramovha mentioned the proprietor of the NPO was solely in a position to cease two transactions earlier than it was processed.

He mentioned one different man, Manqoba Daniel Sibanyoni, is on the run.

Manqoba Daniel Sibanyoni (Supplied by SAPS)

Anyone with info is urged to contact the investigating officer, Captain Thembelani Nkambule, on 082 303 9872.

The case in opposition to the trio has been postponed to fifteen February 2022 for additional investigation in addition to the tracing of Sibanyoni .