Three Olympic medallists in Games squad
Australia’s three medallists from the Tokyo Olympics are among the many first 32 athletes named within the Australian observe and area squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
High soar runner-up Nicola McDermott and bronze medallists Kelsey-Lee Barber (javelin) and Ash Moloney (decathlon) have been all included within the crew on Monday.
Moloney and his shut good friend Cedric Dubler will even contest the decathlon on the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, with the gruelling occasion winding up on July 24.
That would give them lower than two weeks to recuperate earlier than the Commonwealth Games observe and area competitors begins.
Australia can solely ship 69 able-bodied athletes to the Commonwealth Games, together with the 18 named on Monday.
The different 14 automated picks, together with twin Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Madison de Rozario, will compete within the fully-integrated para-sport program in Birmingham.
“There’s something special about the Commonwealth Games. After winning gold there in 2018, it holds a special place in my heart in terms of my career, particularly in the marathon,” de Rozario stated.
“One element I love about the Commonwealth Games is the combined team, and the way Australia embraces both sides of our team.”
De Rozario, Evan O’Hanlon (T38 100m), Kurtis Marschall (pole vault) and walker Jemima Montag shall be defending their 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games titles.
“My gold medal in front of a home crowd was a fork in the road moment. After having struggled with confidence and wondering whether I had what it takes, I hit that tape and knew I belonged amongst the best in the world,” Montag stated.
“My mindset is totally different heading into Birmingham. I remember just feeling lucky to be on the team in 2018, and hoping to smile for the cameras during the race.
“This time round I do know I can win and I’m able to placed on an aesthetic efficiency.”
The remainder of the Australian squad will be announced in June at the end conclusion of the qualifying period.
Women:
Angela Ballard – 1500m T54
Kelsey-Lee Barber – javelin
Catriona Bisset – 800m
Julie Charlton – Shot Put F57
Rhiannon Clarke – 100m T38
Liz Clay – 100m hurdles
Sarah Clifton-Bligh – 100m T34
Christie Dawes – Marathon T54 and 1500m T54
Madison de Rozario – Marathon T54 and 1500m T54
Sinead Diver – marathon
Sarah Edmiston – discus F42-44/F61-64
Jessica Hull – 5000m
Nina Kennedy – pole vault
Robyn Lambird – 100m T34
Rosemary Little – 100m T34
Nicola McDermott – excessive soar
Jemima Montag – 10000m Walk
Ella Pardy – 100m T38
Eleanor Patterson – excessive soar
Men:
Liam Adams – marathon
Peter Bol – 800m
Matthew Denny – discus
Cedric Dubler – decathlon
Oliver Hoare – 1500m
Anthony Jordan – 100m T47
Jake Lappin – 1500m T54
Kurtis Marschall – pole vault
Ash Moloney – decathlon
Evan O’Hanlon – 100m T38
Jaydon Page – 100m T47
Jack Rayner – marathon
Kyle Swan – 10,000m stroll