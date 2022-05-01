Three OU meteorology students die in car crash Friday on way home from storm chasing

A good-knit neighborhood of climate lovers and storm chasers is grieving after the deaths of three University of Oklahoma meteorology college students in a automotive crash late Friday whereas returning to Norman from storm chasing in Kansas.

The lack of the scholars, Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, prompted many to precise their grief, but in addition to recollect why they liked them.

From left to proper, Drake Brooks, Nicholas Nair, and Gavin Short take a selfie to ship to their buddies whereas storm chasing in Kansas on Friday. The three OU meteorology college students died later that evening in an accident on Interstate 35.

Leigh O’Neil, a geographic data science main at OU, mentioned the three college students have been the “kindest, smartest people” she’d ever met. O’Neil mentioned a selfie of the three mugging for the digicam that they despatched to their buddies Friday is an ideal illustration of how humorous they have been.

“You couldn’t be around them without laughing your ass off,” she mentioned.

“They truly would do anything to help others out, even before their own well being,” O’Neil added. “They are already missed greatly. Their loss is insanely painful for us all.”

Fatal collision occurred throughout rainstorm in northern Oklahoma

Nair, Short and Brooks have been driving southbound on a moist Interstate 35 close to Tonkawa when their SUV hydroplaned, left the roadway to the suitable after which got here again onto the freeway and stopped. The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan was struck by a semi touring in the identical route, in keeping with Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Gavin Short, orange shirt, and Nicholas Nair, left of Short, are pictured with their buddies. Short and Nair died in a deadly automotive crash whereas coming dwelling after storm chasing in Kansas.

The three have been pronounced useless on the scene about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City. Tonkawa Fire Department officers and paramedics labored practically 5 and a half hours to take away them from the wreckage. The semi truck driver was transported to a hospital in Blackwell however has since been launched.

The accident befell round 11:23 p.m. Friday evening, simply three hours after the scholars witnessed a small twister north of Herrington, Kansas, in keeping with their Twitter accounts.

Evan Short, 17, Gavin Short’s youthful brother, mentioned Gavin “lived more in his 1.5 years at OU than in his first 18 years of life.”

“I can find solace in the idea that now he can live among the clouds which he loved so much,” Evan Short mentioned.

OU’s College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences issued a press release saying that as finals weeks approaches, counseling was out there “as we all grieve this unthinkable heartbreak.”

“Our community in Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences is close-knit, and our School of Meteorology is very much a family. Now, more than ever, we must come together in kindness and heartfelt support for one another. Please join us in offering thoughts and prayers for those most impacted, and providing them with privacy,” the assertion mentioned.

Gavin Short, 19, is pictured holding a storm chaser signal he obtained final Christmas.

Meteorological neighborhood mourns OU college students’ demise on social media

Those within the climate and meteorology neighborhood took to Twitter Saturday to precise their condolences over the information.

Chris Dixon, a fellow OU meteorology pupil, was a part of a separate group of scholars storm chasing Friday. He noticed his first twister over Andover, Kansas, however wakened Saturday to listen to that three friends had died.

“Words cannot describe this rollercoaster of emotions from one of the highest points of my life to one of the most close-to-home serious ones,” Dixon wrote on Twitter Saturday.

A well-known storm chaser and OU meteorology alum Reed Timmer known as the scholars buddies and mentioned they’re near his coronary heart.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to their families and friends,” Timmer mentioned.

This article initially appeared on Oklahoman: Three OU Meteorology students die on I-35 after Kansas storm chasing