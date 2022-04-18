Three people injured in riots in Sweden after Quran burnings | CNN



Three folks within the Swedish metropolis of Norrköping wanted medical consideration after being hit by police bullets throughout clashes between police and protesters following Quran burnings that brought on riots in a number of Swedish cities over the Easter weekend.

In some locations counter-protesters attacked police forward of deliberate right-wing extremist demonstrations. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the violence.

“Three people seem to have been hit by ricochets and are now being cared for in hospital. All three injured are arrested on suspicion of crime,” police mentioned in an internet assertion, including not one of the accidents have been life-threatening.

Police mentioned the state of affairs in Norrköping was calm on Sunday night.

Police and protesters have been engaged in critical clashes throughout the previous few days the place a number of police have been injured and a number of autos have been torched.

The violence started on Thursday after an illustration organized by Rasmus Paludan, chief of Danish far-right political celebration Hard Line.

Paludan, who had permission for a collection of demonstrations throughout Sweden throughout the Easter weekend, is understood for Quran burnings.