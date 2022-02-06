Three people missing after car swept into river during Ekurhuleni flooding | News24

Police divers are on the lookout for the occupants of this sedan which was swept away throughout flooding in Ekurhuleni and landed in a river.

Three individuals are lacking after floods in Ekurhuleni swept away the automotive they had been in, inflicting it to land in a river.

The three had been on a low-lying bridge in a flooded Midstream Ridge Drive, between Midstream and Olifantsfontein, on Saturday when the water dragged the automotive for about 50 meters, inflicting it to flip over and land in a close-by river.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi stated a witness stated the sedan containing the three occupants was swept away.

“We are currently searching for them and don’t know if they drowned or what.”

Ntladi added that they discovered the closed car however nobody was in it.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo stated police divers looked for the three folks on Saturday and stated they might resume the search once more on Sunday.

In one other incident, Ntladi added, 4 folks had been rescued after their automotive turned partially submerged in water whereas in Old Pretoria Road on Saturday afternoon.

Ntladi stated they had been alerted to the state of affairs and located that the folks within the automotive had been unable to get out as a result of rising water ranges.

“Our guys managed to swim through to get them,” he stated.

