Three podium places for Diamond Aussies

Nina Kennedy, Matt Denny and Nicola Olyslagers have headed a positive night’s work by Australian athletes on the Diamond League assembly in Rabat.

The trio all earned podium spots within the Moroccan metropolis on Sunday whereas Georgia Griffith additionally loved a landmark evening by operating one of the best 1500m of her profession to complete fourth.

Pride of place went to West Australian pole vaulter Kennedy, who returned after a bout of COVID to complete runner-up behind American world indoor champion Sandi Morris, who’s unbeaten in 2022.

The 25-year-old cleared 4.65 metres, the identical top as Morris, however selected to not go for 4.85m after her current sickness and ended up settling for second place on countback.

“I was nervous to compete straight after COVID, so this competition for me was about seeing how I was feeling on the day,” the 25-year-old from Perth stated.

“That’s why I retired early too – to be safe. I’m only on day 10 after COVID, I am not at 100 per cent so I wanted to play it safe and come out injury-free.

“I’m actually completely satisfied that I beat some huge women on this competitors. It’s giving me confidence going into the Worlds. The aim is to medal there.”

Discus thrower Denny, fourth at last year’s Olympics, showed he’s in the mood to do even better this year as he also produced a lifetime best of 67.07 metres.

The 25-year-old from Toowoomba finished behind only Sweden’s Olympic champion Daniel Stahl (67.16m) and the young Slovenian Kristjan Ceh, who produced a final-round winner of 69.68m.

“I’m actually proud of in the present day contemplating we’re nonetheless in heavy prep mode,” stated Denny.

“I should not be throwing this far proper now so I’m actually excited for when my peak does begin for World Championships (in July).

“Confidence-wise, it’s confirming that I am where I feel I deserve to be and being competitive up against those guys.”

Olympic silver medallist Olyslagers – beforehand Nicola McDermott earlier than her marriage in April – additionally completed third within the excessive leap, defeated by two Ukrainians, Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko.

Olyslagers cleared 1.93 metres to be overwhelmed on countback by Gerashchenko, whereas world indoor champion Mahuchikh bagged her second Diamond League win of the season with a 1.96m clearance after which devoted her victory to her stricken nation.

Olyslagers’ Australian rival, world indoor silver medallist Eleanor Patterson, pulled out of her deliberate look, with no motive given by the organisers.

In the metric mile, Canberra’s Griffith ran greater than three and a half seconds sooner than ever earlier than, clocking 4min 00.16sec to complete behind solely a trio of sophistication Ethiopian milers headed by Hirut Meshesha, who clocked the third quickest time on the planet this yr (3:57.30).

Victorian Linden Hall got here residence ninth in 4:03.29.

International story of the evening was the calamity that befell Olympic 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm on his return to motion, because the Norwegian suffered a proper hamstring damage after clearing one barrier.

“I think it’s a tear,” Warholm stated, with actual considerations over his world championship hopes with the Eugene meet lower than six weeks away.

“I’ll focus on treating it and come back stronger.”

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah continued her preparations for the world championships in Eugene in spectacular model, powering to victory in 10.83 seconds.

The Diamond League motion shifts to Italy on Thursday for the fifth assembly of the season in Rome.