Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in Irvine home investigated as murder-suicide

Authorities in Irvine are investigating a attainable murder-suicide after the stays of three individuals have been discovered inside a house Wednesday morning.

Officers have been referred to as at 10:30 a.m. to do a welfare verify at 58 Riverboat, which is on the northern finish of town close to North Tustin, in accordance with the Irvine Police Department.

“Extended family members of the residents of the home reported to Canadian authorities they had been unable to reach the residents for over one year and were concerned,” police mentioned.

Canadian authorities requested Irvine police to verify on a father, mom and their grownup son, who’re believed to have lived within the residence, police mentioned.

“Responding officers entered the home and discovered three severely decomposed bodies inside that appeared to be adults,” police mentioned.

The residence didn’t have any indicators of pressured entry, and there have been “some indications” that the deaths have been tied to a “domestic related incident that resulted in a murder-suicide,” police mentioned.

Further data was not out there Wednesday.

Anyone with data on the case is requested to name Det. Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or e mail him at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.