Three siblings, woman die in Germiston shack fire | News24

A lady and three youngsters have died in a shack hearth in Germiston, based on Ekurhuleni emergency companies.

The youngsters – siblings who had been aged 9, 7 and a pair of – in addition to a 43-year-old girl had been burned past recognition on the Marathon casual settlement on Sunday night time.

Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi mentioned a number of households had been displaced after their shacks had been destroyed within the blaze.

“Last night’s incident was tragic. On search and rescue, we found the three bodies of the three siblings and they died at the same time. The mother had minor injuries. We are aware that the 43-year-old woman was from the other shack as the fire spread violently across,” he mentioned.

“The actual cause of the fire is alleged to have been a paraffin stove which was left unattended,” he said.

