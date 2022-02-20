Three sin bins and a hurt Eel: Dragons forward under fire for ugly tackle

St George Illawarra ahead Tyrell Fuimaono faces being suspended for the beginning of the NRL season after being accused of an unsightly hip-drop sort out which left Eels rival Haze Dunster with a severe knee damage in a trial on Sunday evening.

Indigenous All-Stars consultant Fuimaono, who was suspended late final yr for the same sort out on former Rabbitohs centre Dane Gagai, was one among three gamers sin-binned within the first half as all sides fielded a bunch of potential round-one starters.

Fuimaono spent 10 minutes on the sideline for the sort out on Dunster, which left the younger winger writhing in agony on the CommBank Stadium turf, whereas teammate Tautau Moga and Eels ahead Ryan Matterson have been additionally banished for prime photographs in St George Illawarra’s 26-22 comeback win.

Both groups ran on substitute gamers for the sin bins to make sure neither group defended with simply 12 gamers within the energy-sapping situations.