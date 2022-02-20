Three sin bins and a hurt Eel: Dragons forward under fire for ugly tackle
St George Illawarra ahead Tyrell Fuimaono faces being suspended for the beginning of the NRL season after being accused of an unsightly hip-drop sort out which left Eels rival Haze Dunster with a severe knee damage in a trial on Sunday evening.
Indigenous All-Stars consultant Fuimaono, who was suspended late final yr for the same sort out on former Rabbitohs centre Dane Gagai, was one among three gamers sin-binned within the first half as all sides fielded a bunch of potential round-one starters.
Fuimaono spent 10 minutes on the sideline for the sort out on Dunster, which left the younger winger writhing in agony on the CommBank Stadium turf, whereas teammate Tautau Moga and Eels ahead Ryan Matterson have been additionally banished for prime photographs in St George Illawarra’s 26-22 comeback win.
Both groups ran on substitute gamers for the sin bins to make sure neither group defended with simply 12 gamers within the energy-sapping situations.
But of most concern for the Dragons would be the destiny of Fuimaono, whose chequered disciplinary document might see him going through a stint on the sidelines. The match overview committee will hand down their findings on Monday, whereas the Eels will ship Dunster for scans on his damage.
Fuimaono was additionally banned for 5 matches for a excessive sort out on Melbourne’s Ryan Papenhuyzen, for which he was despatched off through the Magic Round crackdown final yr. Papenhuyzen missed nearly half the season as he recovered from the ensuing heavy concussion.
There have been damage issues for the Dragons, too, whose promising outdoors again Max Feagai limped off with an ankle drawback as coach Anthony Griffin’s first sport for the reason that St George Illawarra board prolonged his contract for 2023 was one filled with drama.
The Eels blasted to a 16-0 lead in as many minutes earlier than the Dragons levelled by way of three tries earlier than half-time, the final of which was to Moga, who’s attempting to resurrect his NRL profession at a sixth membership.