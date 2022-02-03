Three sports dropped from LA 2028

Weightlifting is certainly one of three sports activities not included on LA 2028’s preliminary programme

Boxing, weightlifting and fashionable pentathlon haven’t been included on the preliminary programme for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, however may very well be added at a later date.

On Thursday, the International Olympic Committee session in Beijing authorized a programme of 28 sports activities, with a “strong focus on youth”.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and browsing have been included.

LA will be capable to suggest extra sports activities in 2023.

Boxing, weightlifting and fashionable pentathlon may very well be added to the programme subsequent 12 months in the event that they efficiently exhibit they’ve addressed points inside their sports activities.

Boxing’s worldwide federation, the AIBA, should present it has addressed considerations across the sport’s governance and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes.

In September, an unbiased investigation discovered a system to manipulate the outcome of boxing matches by officers was in place on the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Weightlifting should handle the historic subject of doping inside the sport, whereas fashionable pentathlon should finalise its replacement of showjumping, whereas rising its enchantment to younger individuals.