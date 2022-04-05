Three stabbed in terrifying home invasion
A bunch of youngsters have been arrested after three individuals had been stabbed in a horrifying residence invasion in Sydney’s west in a single day.
Police rushed to a Cameron St residence at Doonside simply earlier than 2.30am on Tuesday and located two males, aged 19 and 44, and a 35-year-old lady with stab wounds.
The occupants instructed police that 4 individuals armed with knives broke into the house.
Police allege the group assaulted the 19-year-old man, prompting the older man and lady to hurry to his support.
All three had been injured through the alleged assault.
They had been handled by paramedics on the scene earlier than being taken to Westmead Hospital in secure situations.
A criminal offense scene was established on the residence the place police are present process forensic examination.
While police had been inspecting the house, officers had been known as to a crash at close by McCulloch Rd.
The 4 teenage boys deserted the automotive and tried to run off, however they had been shortly discovered by officers and police canine on Love St.
The youngsters, three aged 16 and a 14-year-old, had been taken to Blacktown Police Station the place they continue to be in custody.
Charges are but to be laid.
Inquiries are persevering with.