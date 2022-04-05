Three stabbed in terrifying home invasion

A bunch of youngsters have been arrested after three individuals had been stabbed in a horrifying residence invasion in Sydney’s west in a single day.

Police rushed to a Cameron St residence at Doonside simply earlier than 2.30am on Tuesday and located two males, aged 19 and 44, and a 35-year-old lady with stab wounds.

The occupants instructed police that 4 individuals armed with knives broke into the house.

Police allege the group assaulted the 19-year-old man, prompting the older man and lady to hurry to his support.

All three had been injured through the alleged assault.

Camera Icon A bunch of youngsters are in police custody following an alleged stabbing in a single day. NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard Credit: News Corp Australia

They had been handled by paramedics on the scene earlier than being taken to Westmead Hospital in secure situations.

A criminal offense scene was established on the residence the place police are present process forensic examination.

While police had been inspecting the house, officers had been known as to a crash at close by McCulloch Rd.

The 4 teenage boys deserted the automotive and tried to run off, however they had been shortly discovered by officers and police canine on Love St.

The youngsters, three aged 16 and a 14-year-old, had been taken to Blacktown Police Station the place they continue to be in custody.

Charges are but to be laid.

Inquiries are persevering with.