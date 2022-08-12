Three takeaways from Giants’ preseason win over Patriots

Three takeaways from the Giants’ 23-21 preseason win over the Patriots on Thursday night time in Foxborough, Mass.:

Bright sky

Can Gary Brightwell stick because the No. 3 operating again? He appeared fast with six rushes for twenty-four yards and two catches for 19 yards. He had one speeding try final season as a rookie and may play particular groups.

Gary Brightwell Getty Images

A quick glimpse

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale didn’t present any of his tips when his starters had been within the recreation. Still, rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux drew a false begin penalty on deal with Justin Herron and there’ll absolutely be extra of these to come back.

There’s a catch

WR Collin Johnson has put collectively a powerful coaching camp in his quest to make the lower, and he used his dimension and pace to haul in seven receptions for 83 yards within the first half. But he misplaced the ball on a fumble, a strike towards him.