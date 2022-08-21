Three takeaways from the Proteas’ Lord’s thrashing of England | Sport

On Friday, the Proteas inflicted England’s first defeat beneath a brand new management duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum following 4 successive wins as they received by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lords.

READ | Stokes says England can recover from South Africa thrashing: ‘We can’t be great every day’

We have a look at three takeaways from that thrashing.

Rabada on the highway to greatness

South Africa quick bowler Kagiso Rabada took an outstanding 5-52 as England slumped to 165 all out of their first innings.

His spectacular return meant the 27-year-old turned the primary South African to take 5 wickets in a Test innings at Lord’s since Vernon Philander in 2012.

It was a traditional show by a new-ball bowler, with Rabada eradicating each openers earlier than sprucing off the tail.

“He’s an absolute machine when it comes to rising to the occasion for big matches,” stated South Africa captain Dean Elgar.

Since Rabada’s Test debut in opposition to India at Mohali in November 2015, he has taken extra Test wickets — 250 in 53 matches at an exceptionally low common of twenty-two.1 — than every other quick bowler within the sport.

The most Test wickets taken by any seamer is James Anderson’s 658 from 173 matches, with the 40-year-old England nice nonetheless going robust.

But Rabada’s possibilities of getting close to that mark haven’t been helped by the International Cricket Council’s just lately printed Future Tours Programme, with the Proteas scheduled to play simply 28 Tests from 2023-2027.

South Africa can get higher

South Africa ensured England suffered a primary innings defeat in a house Test in seven years with none of the Proteas’ batters making 100.

Opener Sarel Erwee’s 73 was the lone South Africa rating above fifty in a complete of 326.

In their most up-to-date 12 Tests, 4 South African batsmen have scored one century apiece, and at Lord’s, additionally they dropped a number of slip catches.

But that they’re nonetheless high of the World Test Championship desk regardless of these points will probably be a supply of pleasure, somewhat than concern, for the workforce.

Crawley conundrum

England opener Zak Crawley’s depressing run of low scores continued as he was dismissed for 9 and 13 at Lord’s. He received ball from Rabada within the first innings, however the best way he was lbw on the sweep to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj on Friday regarded just like the determined act of a batsman attempting to hit his means out of a hunch.

In 35 innings as a Test opener, Crawley averages 22.25.

Only two openers in Test historical past have a decrease common from at the very least as many innings. Australia’s Alick Bannerman, who performed within the nineteenth century, averaged 21.44, and Bangladesh’s Javed Omar 22.07.

And but England appear decided to hold on choosing Crawley regardless.

Team administration clearly hope an innings to match Crawley’s gorgeous 267 in opposition to Pakistan at Southampton two years in the past is simply across the nook, with assistant coach Paul Collingwood saying: “We don’t necessarily look for consistency with Zak. It’s about being able to do special things.”