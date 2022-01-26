Three times an hour, mystery space object releases massive radio signal

The most well-known of those are pulsars, that are spinning neutron stars that produce common bursts of radiation detected by radio telescopes.

Loading

Dr Hurley-Walker mentioned the 2 essential suspects for what the thing could be are both a magnetar, a pulsar with an exceptionally sturdy magnetic area, or a white dwarf star with a powerful radiation pulse, solely one in every of which has ever been recorded, and in a configuration not like this object.

“Because we didn’t expect this kind of radio emission to be possible, the fact that it exists tells us that some kind of extreme physical processes must be happening,” she mentioned.

“Being able to get so close – it must be a very compact object that’s rotating with a strong magnetic field – and knowing that there are more of them if we just look for them is a pretty good achievement.”