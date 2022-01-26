Three times an hour, mystery space object releases massive radio signal
The most well-known of those are pulsars, that are spinning neutron stars that produce common bursts of radiation detected by radio telescopes.
Dr Hurley-Walker mentioned the 2 essential suspects for what the thing could be are both a magnetar, a pulsar with an exceptionally sturdy magnetic area, or a white dwarf star with a powerful radiation pulse, solely one in every of which has ever been recorded, and in a configuration not like this object.
“Because we didn’t expect this kind of radio emission to be possible, the fact that it exists tells us that some kind of extreme physical processes must be happening,” she mentioned.
“Being able to get so close – it must be a very compact object that’s rotating with a strong magnetic field – and knowing that there are more of them if we just look for them is a pretty good achievement.”
The researchers used knowledge gathered by the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) telescope in outback Western Australia, with honours pupil Tyrone O’Doherty utilizing custom-designed code to trawl by means of petabytes of observational knowledge stretching again to 2013.
“It’s exciting that the source I identified last year has turned out to be such a peculiar object,” Mr O’Doherty mentioned.
Dr Hurley-Walker is monitoring the thing with the MWA to see if it switches again on, and hopes the a lot bigger Square Kilometre Array may also help when that telescope comes on-line this decade.
“I’ve mentioned this during talks about 20 times last year, and everyone was like “can I put my telescope at your disposal” as a result of it’s such an thrilling factor to discover a new class of object,” she mentioned.
“So I’m fairly sure if it does switch on again, the eyes of the world will turn on to that patch of sky.
“At the same time we’ll be monitoring to see if another one switches on, and if it does we’ll all go to it at once and that will be a real key to unlock this mystery.”
The analysis has been revealed within the journal Nature.