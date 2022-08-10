Three-ton vintage Boans department store columns stolen in Perth’s east
Police are investigating the theft of 41 six-metre tall forged iron columns value virtually half 1,000,000 {dollars} and weighing three tonnes every and which have a hyperlink to Perth’s retail historical past.
The columns are valued at $490,000 in whole and have been taken from a business property in Helena Valley earlier this 12 months.
A police spokeswoman stated the offenders entered the property and stole the columns, which had a really distinctive Corinthian-style capitals and fluted bases.
The columns have been first made in 1912 and have been used within the Boans division retailer earlier than it was knocked down.
Boans was a well-known retail chain which operated in Perth between from the late nineteenth century to the late twentieth century, with the landmark retailer situated between Wellington Street and Murray Street.
Midland Detectives at the moment are searching for any data from the general public relating to the theft, nonetheless no data on how the offenders may have transported the heavy columns has been offered.
Anyone with any data, or who has seen any of those columns have been requested to name Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report on-line at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Follow WAtoday on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter for handpicked picks of the day’s greatest native, nationwide and worldwide information.