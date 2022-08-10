Three-ton vintage Boans department store columns stolen in Perth’s east

Police are investigating the theft of 41 six-metre tall forged iron columns value virtually half 1,000,000 {dollars} and weighing three tonnes every and which have a hyperlink to Perth’s retail historical past.

The columns are valued at $490,000 in whole and have been taken from a business property in Helena Valley earlier this 12 months.

The columns within the unique Boans division retailer, and as they appear right now (inset). Credit:WA Police

A police spokeswoman stated the offenders entered the property and stole the columns, which had a really distinctive Corinthian-style capitals and fluted bases.

The columns have been first made in 1912 and have been used within the Boans division retailer earlier than it was knocked down.