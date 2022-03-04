Three universities from USA, China and Italy launch strategic alliance for a joint business degree

The Italian ‘cultural and coaching diplomacy’ connects and brings collectively three continents to arrange international managers, writes Federico Grandesso.

The signing of the brand new academic programme was attended by Luiss Rector Andrea Prencipe (pictured), the Pro-Rector for Internationalization Raffele Marchetti, the President of Renmin University of China Liu Wei and the President of George Washington University Mark S. Wrighton.

The ACE (America, China, Europe) programme is a four-year bachelor’s diploma in enterprise collectively supplied by Luiss in Rome, Renmin University of China in Beijing, and George Washington in Washington DC.

It is an absolute new entry on the earth panorama of diploma programs in “Business Administration” which can unite three completely different nations and managerial cultures. It is a extremely progressive coaching course for the worldwide leaders of the longer term, geographically itinerant and structured over a complete length of 4 years, beginning in September.

Advertisement

Students will spend their first yr of their house college to accumulate the data constructing blocks in administration and economics. They will then collectively attend programs in Rome (second yr), Beijing (third yr) and Washington (fourth yr). Students may have the chance to deep dive within the social and enterprise cultures of three completely different continents by experiencing the existence and networking of capital cities.

With this triple diploma pathway college students can get hold of three levels, one for every college, legitimate and acknowledged in America, China and Europe and aspire to carry positions of accountability in international firms, worldwide establishments or to specialise in top-ranking universities. Fees are paid to the house college for the complete size of research.

“The first challenge for the University in 2022 and the years to come, is the need to internationalize and intercept the opportunities of the Higher Education landscape globally. The ACE program, with strategic partners such as Renmin and George Washington University, places Italy at the center of the routes of international higher education and goes precisely in the direction to respond to the need of training global, “future-ready” managers, able to work and interact in dynamic and multicultural environments,” stated Luiss Rector Andrea Prencipe, persevering with: “For us, having traced an ideal red thread between Rome, Beijing and Washington, in line with our Strategic Plan and an innovative educational model, means to train professionals with a strong cosmopolitan character and to encourage the international mobility of talents.”

Advertisement

Luiss Rector Andrea Prencipe stated: “An ideal red thread between Rome, Beijing and Washington, an innovative educational model.”

“Renmin University of China, one of China’s top universities, is the first institution to launch business education in the People’s Republic of China. In addition, our University enjoys close industrial ties and an extensive Alumni network,” stated Liu Wei, President of Renmin University of China. “In 2019, Renmin University of China and Luiss Guido Carli jointly launched the Social Sciences Universities Network (SSUN), the first university network in the humanities and social sciences worldwide that contributes to the growth of future global leaders,” he added.

Share this text: