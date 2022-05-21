Three wholesome viral stories that are all about happy vibes

It is formally weekend and most people are having fun with the day. To add on to that blissful vibe we’ve got collected some viral stories which are completely healthful. These are the tales that may depart you with a large smile in your face.

Passengers on flight celebrates 95-year-old man’s birthday

Let’s begin with this video that showcases passengers of a airplane coming collectively to want blissful birthday to a 95-year-old man. Shared on the Instagram web page Good News Movement, the video is all about happiness.

“My dad turned 95 and I asked Southwest Airlines for a simple birthday shout out and they did this… Flight attendants had asked passengers to close their windows and turn on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles,” shared with this caption the video is pleasant to look at.

Granddaughter surprises grandad

There is particular bond that grandparents share with their grandchildren. And, that beautiful relationship is showcased on this fantastic video shared on Instagram. It captures the response of a person after his granddaughter pays him a shock go to. “Love this heartfelt surprise,” reads the easy but candy caption posted together with the video.

Toddler errors pc mouse as telephone

This healthful video reveals a dad displaying completely different elements of a pc to his toddler. Hilarity ensues when the toddler picks up the mouse and says “hello.” We gained’t give away an excessive amount of in regards to the video, so have a look:

Which of those tales did you want probably the most?