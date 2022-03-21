Three workers missing after explosion at Greek dynamite factory

Three manufacturing unit employees have been reported lacking after a robust explosion at a industrial dynamite manufacturing unit in northern Greece.

The blast occurred in a distant space outdoors the northern metropolis of Grevena on Monday, 420 kilometres northwest of Athens.

Residents of the city heard the explosion, regional governor Giorgos Kasapidis stated.

One employee was hospitalised with gentle accidents, authorities added.

“Explosives experts and rescue specialists are on the way to secure the site and make sure there are no secondary consequences from the initial explosion and to take other actions necessary while investigating the causes of the accident,” Kasapidis informed state-run tv.