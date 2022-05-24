Three-year-old boy sings nursery rhyme while playing the piano. Watch cute video

If you’re searching for some healthful content material to beat your weekday blues, then this video is certainly for you. The video showcases the expertise of a three-year-old boy who likes to sing and play the piano. The video exhibits the boy singing harmonies to the nursery rhyme Hot Cross Buns and likewise taking part in the piano. It is simply too lovely to overlook.

The video was posted by the Instagram web page oliverosiokuncic three days in the past. It has acquired greater than 17,000 views to this point. The web page belongs to Oliver Osio-Kuncic, a three-year-old boy, who likes to play totally different musical devices. The boy’s account is managed by his father. The Insta web page is crammed with movies of the boy showcasing his musical expertise.

“Here is Oliver singing harmonies to Hot Cross Buns! His amazing teacher @annalisa_monticelli has asked him to play mirror image in the left hand of some the simple tunes he already knows, to start playing hands together, now that the hand position has improved considerably. However, he also loves singing along, so just managed to catch him singing the two voices that he is already playing on the piano!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

The video has acquired greater than 700 likes and several other feedback.

“You’re so talented! Keep up the incredible work!” commented an Instagram consumer. “Awesome beginning,” wrote one other. “You’re so cute, Oliver,” stated a 3rd.

What do you concentrate on this proficient boy who loves singing and taking part in the piano?