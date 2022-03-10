Three Zimbabwean soldiers get 15 years each for spate of armed robberies | News24

Three Zimbabwean troopers have been sentenced to fifteen years by the army justice system for a spate of armed robberies.

The Zimbabwean military says rogue parts within the power will face the total wrath of the regulation.

Critics blame the armed robberies involving the army and police on a failing financial system and a poorly paid military.

Three troopers from the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) have every been sentenced to fifteen years behind bars after being convicted of armed theft, theft and illegal entry by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Court Martial.

According to ZNA public relations director Colonel Alphios Makotore, Lance Corporal Fortune Ndlovu, privates Ratiel Manyanga and Kaino Masase have been the most recent “rogue elements of the force” to be handled by the the General Court Martial.

Colonel Makotore stated the three have been sentenced on 5 March.

“They were convicted of armed robbery, unlawful entry, and theft after a fully contested trial before the General Court Martial seating in Bulawayo last week. They had all pleaded not guilty to the charges,” he stated.

Makotore stated the three have been serving within the 4 Infantry Brigade in Masvingo once they dedicated the offences between January and July 2021.

It was revealed that Ndlovu had been demoted to the rank of personal earlier than all three of them have been dismissed from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“Ndlovu was reduced in rank to private before all three were discharged from the Zimbabwe National Army with ignominy and sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment each for the offences,” stated Makotore.

The Zimbabwe National Army warned that any of its members caught on the fallacious facet of the regulation wpuld face the total wrath of the regulation.

Unlike nurses, docs, and lecturers, troopers and police should not allowed to go on industrial motion in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Xolisani Ncube, a journalist doing freelance work for South Africa’s Newsroom Afrika has been in police custody since Thursday final week after 5 unlicenced weapons and ammunition linked to a spate of armed robberies have been allegedly discovered at his Harare house.

The police have been led to Ncube’s Waterfalls home after one of many nation’s most needed armed robbers, Clever Mununudzi Nengomasha, was shot and critically injured following a skirmish with police in Harare.

Two 22 Bruno rifles, a .357 Magnum revolver, a .38 Special Taurus Revolver, a 7.65mm Vzor pistol and 10 x 3.57mm rounds of ammunition, 5 x 9x19mm rounds of ammunition and 6×7,65mm rounds of ammunition have been recovered at Ncube’s home.

