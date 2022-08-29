“Thriller Of A Match”: Rahul Gandhi Congratulates India After Win Over Pak

Hardik Pandya got here up with a particular all-round effort. (File)

New Delhi:

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hailed the Indian cricket crew’s efficiency after it beat arch-rivals Pakistan within the Asia Cup opener.

Hardik Pandya got here up with a particular all-round effort as India held their nerves to tug off an thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai.

“What a thriller of a match! Well played, Team India. The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country – with a feeling of great joy and pride,” Rahul Gandhi mentioned in a tweet.

Congress common secretary Priyanka Gandhi mentioned, “Hurrah! We won. Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue! Jai Hind.”

