“Thriller Of A Match”: Rahul Gandhi Congratulates India After Win Over Pak
New Delhi:
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hailed the Indian cricket crew’s efficiency after it beat arch-rivals Pakistan within the Asia Cup opener.
Hardik Pandya got here up with a particular all-round effort as India held their nerves to tug off an thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai.
“What a thriller of a match! Well played, Team India. The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country – with a feeling of great joy and pride,” Rahul Gandhi mentioned in a tweet.
What a thriller of a match! Well performed, #TeamIndia 🇮🇳
The great thing about sports activities is the way it conjures up and unites the nation – with a sense of nice pleasure & satisfaction. #AsiaCup2022
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2022
Hurrah! हम जीत गए।
Congratulations to crew India for a wonderful efficiency and win. Well performed, males in blue!
जय हिंद! #INDvsPAK#AsiaCup2022
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 28, 2022
Congress common secretary Priyanka Gandhi mentioned, “Hurrah! We won. Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue! Jai Hind.”
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)