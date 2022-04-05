‘Through thick and thin’: Landmark study backs open adoption

Issues included delivery mother and father’ behaviour throughout contact – some arrived affected by medicine or alcohol, and a few introduced the one who abused the kid. Two thirds of choices to stop contact have been made by the kid themselves.

“It’s not about creating happy families,” stated Professor Ward. “Everyone had to confront the issues they had. Adoptees had to learn why they had been placed for adoption. Birth parents had to confront their views of adoptive parents.

“The myths dissolved. They came to see that their birth parents were people who had many difficulties in their lives. The birth parents came to see the adoptive parents as people who loved their children.

“The adoptees could see that the grass was not greener on the other side. A lot of them had good relationships with grandparents, and because of mandatory contact.”

Professor Ward stated the examine demonstrated that when the selection was between adoption and foster care, an adoptive placement “is more beneficial for the child. It’s more likely to last, and the outcomes are better.” However, she stated everlasting fostering might give kids safety if it was well-supported, and cited Scandinavia as a area by which this was executed effectively.