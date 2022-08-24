Thulas Nxesi places special adviser on special leave amid allegations of impropriety | News24

Acting minister of public service and administration Thulas Nxesi has positioned his particular adviser Dr Alex Mahapa on 60 days of particular go away.

This comes after Mahapa was accused of getting acted in battle of curiosity throughout his tenure as deputy director-general within the Department of Military Veterans.

Nxesi has reserved his proper to evaluation Mahapa’s go away situations and employment standing if he fails to clear his identify on the finish of the 60 days.

Thulas Nxesi, appearing minister of public service and administration, has granted his particular adviser Dr Alex Mahapa a 60-day go away of absence to permit him to answer severe allegations in opposition to him.

The granting of the particular go away comes after current media allegations that Mahapa acted in battle of curiosity throughout his tenure as deputy director-general within the Department of Military Veterans within the division of Socio-economic Support 2016.

Nxesi’s spokesperson Sabelo Mali confirmed this in an announcement, including that the minister had granted the go away so Mahapa might “respond to the allegations against him and clear his name”.

In correspondence seen by News24, Nxesi responded to a letter from Mahapa dated 17 August 2022, saying: “You brought to my attention a media article wherein you were accused of allegedly acting in conflict of interest to either enrich yourself or prejudice the state, in 2016 during your employment as deputy director-general in the Department of Defence and Military Veterans.”

He adds that although Mahapa assured him that the allegations leveled against him “had been baseless and devoid of any reality”, the government needed to hold a “zero tolerance approach towards financial impropriety”.

“In my current political oversight of the DPSA as its acting political head, I view allegations levelled against you in a serious light regardless of the fact that activities giving rise to the alleged misconduct happened before I employed you as my special adviser,” said Nxesi.

Mahapa had told Nxesi that the reason for his request for special leave was to enable him to deal with the allegations and to clear his name.

While Nxesi highlighted in his response that he had to presume Mahapa innocent until proven guilty, he stressed that it was his “considered opinion that the most rational and prudent way to deal with this situation is by allowing you time and space to attend to the allegations levelled against you without the normal burden of providing me with the support of a fulltime special adviser”.

He wrote:

Since you have not been found guilty of any wrongdoing by a legally competent organ, I deem it proper and fitting to grant you a paid leave of absence for a period of 60 days to attend to allegations against you and only resume your duties upon your name being cleared to my satisfaction.

The minister said he reserved his right to review Mahapa’s leave conditions and employment status if Mahapa failed to clear his name to Nxesi’s satisfaction at the end of the 60 days.

Since Mahapa has not been suspended, he has unrestricted access to his office and use of the department’s information communication technology and cellphone.

Mahapa was implicated by investigative journalism unit amaBhungane as having played a hand in the scandal-ridden state-owned asset manager, the PIC’s contentious investment in 1000ha of empty land worth in excess of R600 million.

The piece of land under contention is located on the N12 highway between Klerksdorp and Stilfontein.

Mahapa’s firm Alfonso Business Enterprise was, in response to amaBhungane, allegedly approached by a fixer, retired navy veteran Colonel Papi Kubu via his agency PKX Capital, to strategy the PIC for funding.

In phrases of two written agreements quoted by amaBhungane, Alfonso would earn a R20-million “facilitation” payment or as a lot as R50-million if it might get the PIC to supply the total asking worth of R850-million for 100% possession. This was later scaled all the way down to R680-million for a 60% share.

For his half within the contentious funding, amaBhungane claimed that Mahapa would, via an organization referred to as Lamahapa Investment Holdings, receives a commission R20-million.

Mahapa has denied any wrongdoing.