Thunder Rally Late, Go On To Defeat Knicks In Overtime

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Josh Giddey had a triple-double of 28 factors, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from an 11-point deficit within the second half, beating the New York Knicks 127-123 in additional time on Monday evening.

New York’s Immanuel Quickley had an opportunity to ship the sport right into a second additional time, however missed a 3-pointer from in entrance of the Thunder bench.

Giddey, the sixth general within the 2021 NBA Draft, shot 11 for 22 from the sector and hit three 3-pointers for the Thunder, who snapped a five-game shedding streak.

Tre Mann added 30 factors and Darius Bazley chipped in 23 for Oklahoma City.

🚨 JULIUS TRIPLE-DOUBLE ALERT 🚨 📊 26 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB, and counting… pic.twitter.com/DRZuFjOhJv — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 15, 2022

Julius Randle had triple-double of 30 factors, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for Knicks, who’ve misplaced 9 of their final 11 video games.

The Knicks led by as many as 11 factors within the third quarter earlier than Oklahoma City rallied to take a short 89-97 lead following a 3-pointer by Bazley with 2:45 left.

Mann hit a pair of free throws to provide Oklahoma City a 106-104 lead with 5:31 left in regulation earlier than New York’s Evan Fournier capped a 6-0 run with a basket, extending New York;s lead 110-106.

Mann hit two free throws to make it 110-all with 39 seconds left.

Alec Burks had an opportunity to win it for New York and got here up quick earlier than Giddey grabbed the rebound and referred to as timeout.

His inbound, bounce-pass to Ty Jerome was picked off by Fournier, who discovered Quentin Grimes for a layup with 15 second left for a 112-110 lead.

Bazley answered on the different finish with a baseline drive layup off the glass, tying the rating at 112-all and forcing OT.

Giddey and Mann scored the Thunder’s first two baskets in additional time for a 116-112 lead earlier than Fournier adopted with a 3-pointer.

Mann bought a pair of free throws to make 126-120 with 14 seconds left and Burks adopted with a 3-pointer.

Jerome was fouled on the following possession and missed each free throws, and Quickley failed on the different finish on a possible game-tying 3.

New York shook off a gradual begin within the first quarter, erasing a seven-point deficit and taking a 62-61 lead on the break. The Knicks shot 24 for 53 from the sector, and Randle, Robison and Fournier mixed for 38 factors.

The Knicks opened the third quarter with a 12-3 run to go up 74-64 with 9:46 to play earlier than Oklahoma rallied.

Bazley’s second shot from lengthy distance throughout a 9-0 run put the Thunder forward 89-87 with 2:45 led within the interval.

TIP INS

Thunder: Reserve Kendrich Williams outscored New York 8-2 throughout a stretch of two minutes spanning in the long run of the primary quarter and the beginning of the second. He completed with 13 factors, 4 rebounds and three assists.

Knicks: It was Randle’s first triple-double of the season and his seventh as a member of the Knicks. He has 13 in his profession. … Randle is the seventh participant in franchise historical past to tally not less than 28 factors in six straight video games.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening. It’s the third assembly of the season between the Spurs and Thunder, with the house staff successful every time.

Knicks: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening. New York misplaced the primary assembly of the season towards its crosstown rival, 112-110, in Brooklyn on Nov. 30.

