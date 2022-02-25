Thunderstorms to roll into south-east Queensland
Dangerous thunderstorms are hitting south-east Queensland after days of intense rainfall leading to flash flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of extreme thunderstorms for Gympie, Somerset, Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Moreton Bay on Friday.
The thunderstorms have been forecast to have an effect on Conondale, Mapleton and the world west of Conondale by 6.45 am and Yandina and the ranges south of Jimna by 7.15 am.
“Intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is likely,” the alert stated.
Cooran recorded 133 millimetres in two hours to six.15am.
Damaging winds and heavy rainfall was additionally anticipated within the south-east.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 80 and 120 mm are doubtless, reaching as much as 180 millimetres east of Gympie to Jimboomba was anticipated.
Locally intense rainfall, flash flooding and thunderstorms might have an effect on areas north of Brisbane and damaging wind gusts of 90 kilometres per hour was potential from east of Seventeen Seventy to Brisbane.
Locations that could be affected embrace Toowoomba, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Bundaberg, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Ipswich, Cherbourg, Oakey, Jimboomba and Mount Tamborine.