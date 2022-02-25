Thunderstorms to roll into south-east Queensland

Dangerous thunderstorms are hitting south-east Queensland after days of intense rainfall leading to flash flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of extreme thunderstorms for Gympie, Somerset, Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Moreton Bay on Friday.

Wet climate continues in south-east Queensland. Credit:Fairfax Media

The thunderstorms have been forecast to have an effect on Conondale, Mapleton and the world west of Conondale by 6.45 am and Yandina and the ranges south of Jimna by 7.15 am.

“Intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is likely,” the alert stated.