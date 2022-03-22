Thungela posts stellar results – but Transnet rail woes cost it R2 billion | Fin24

Thungela Resources noticed its annual revenue leap to R6.9 billion on the again of robust coal costs.

With wholesome internet money of R8.7 billion, the group declared a dividend of R18 per share.

The outcomes are regardless of Transnet’s dismal railing efficiency which has induced coal producers to lose out on billions in export alternatives.

Thungela Resources posted stellar outcomes for the 12 months resulted in December because of robust coal costs and regardless of billions value of misplaced export alternatives resulting from Transnet’s poor rail efficiency.

Thungela, a serious coal exporter which was spun out of Anglo American in June final 12 months, on Tuesday reported revenue of R6.9 billion for the 12 months resulted in December 2021, in contrast with a lack of R362 million in 2020. Cash technology was sturdy with internet money of R8.7 billion as in contrast with debt of R388 million within the earlier interval. Thungela rewarded shareholders with a dividend of R18 per share.

The robust efficiency comes regardless of a 16% drop in export gross sales – a direct results of poor railing efficiency by Transnet Freight Rail. Transnet continues to battle with rampant cable theft and different operational points.

So deep are the railing points that Thungela additionally needed to constrain manufacturing at its mines because it risked changing into inventory certain throughout its enterprise. At the top of December, Thungela sat with 2.8 million tons of coal stockpiles on website, about 1 million tons greater than the group’s optimum stockpile ranges.

The miner estimates it misplaced a R2 billion money alternative on account of the railing constraints.

“This is a big missed opportunity, not only for Thungela but clearly for the industry and South Africa as a country. It is one of, probably, the largest missed opportunities in the last 12 months,” stated group CFO Deon Smith.

Thungela has skilled an uptick in demand for its merchandise from Europe in mild of the Russia-Ukraine battle which has disrupted provide chains – and even previous to that, when fuel costs spiked in Europe.

“When energy security and affordability become an issue, coal becomes the commodity of first choice to resort to,” stated CEO July Ndlovu. “And therefore, through our marketing team in Anglo, we are aware of significant queries and interest from Europe. And yes, we have been able to sell parcels into Europe. And that’s quite exciting for us because again, in diversifies the countries that we serve.”

Still, Thungela’s skill to serve these and different markets will proceed to be constrained by rail.

Collaboration with Transnet to sort out the challenges is anticipated to yield some outcomes this 12 months with export gross sales anticipated to start recovering in 2022 to exceed 16 million tons from 2023 onwards.

In 2022 and past, “Thungela expects to benefit from continued robust demand which, coupled with shrinking global thermal coal supply, has driven thermal coal prices to record levels”, Ndlovu stated. “The market tightness provides a rationale for capital allocation decisions that offer various opportunities to build on our core – these could be either internal projects or acquisitive.”

The firm stated two inside progress tasks shall be submitted for board approval in 2022 and in early 2023.