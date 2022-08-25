Thursday’s weather: Strong winds expected to batter parts of Western Cape | News24

A windy day is anticipated within the Western Cape. (File, Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Esa Alexander)

A effective and funky day is anticipated for a lot of the nation, with cloudy and chilly situations anticipated within the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service issued a warning for damaging winds in elements of the Western Cape.

Weather warnings:

A yellow degree 1 warning for damaging winds and waves, leading to problem in navigation at sea, anticipated between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

A yellow degree 1 warning for damaging winds till afternoon, leading to localised harm to formal/casual settlements, anticipated over southern Namakwa, the inside of the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town and Overberg.

Fire hazard warning:

Extremely excessive hearth hazard situations are anticipated in locations over the inside of the Eastern Cape, the jap Northern Cape and the western Free State.

Weather in your area:

Gauteng is anticipated to be effective and funky, however heat within the north.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.

Fine and funky to heat situations are anticipated in Mpumalanga, however sizzling within the jap Lowveld.

Limpopo can be effective and heat.

A effective and funky to heat Thursday is anticipated within the North West.

Free State can be effective and funky to heat.

In the Northern Cape, will probably be effective and funky to heat, however sizzling within the north.

It can be partly cloudy and funky to chilly, however windy within the west.

The wind alongside the coast can be contemporary north-westerly, changing into south-westerly to southerly from late afternoon.

The Western Cape can be cloudy and chilly, with remoted to scattered showers within the west, in any other case partly cloudy and funky, however effective within the east at first.

The wind alongside the coast can be contemporary to robust north-westerly, reaching gale pressure alongside the south-west coast within the morning.

It will turn out to be average to contemporary westerly to south-westerly alongside the west and south-west coast from late morning, however robust alongside the south coast.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is average.

In the Eastern Cape, will probably be windy and heat, however cool in locations alongside the coast, changing into cloudy within the south-west within the night.

The wind alongside the coast can be contemporary to robust westerly, however average to contemporary within the south, changing into contemporary to robust south-westerly from late morning.

Morning fog is anticipated over the north-eastern inside of KwaZulu-Natal, in any other case effective and heat.

It will turn out to be partly cloudy within the south-east by night.

The wind alongside the coast can be average to contemporary north-easterly, changing into south-westerly south of Durban by night.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.