Tiananmen Square Fast Facts | CNN

Here is a few details about the occasions in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 3-4, 1989.

Tiananmen Square is positioned within the middle of Beijing, the capital of China.

Tiananmen means “gate of heavenly peace.”

In 1989, after a number of weeks of demonstrations, Chinese troops entered Tiananmen Square on June 4 and fired on civilians.

Estimates of the dying toll vary from a number of hundred to hundreds.

It has been estimated that as many as 10,000 individuals had been arrested throughout and after the protests.

Several dozen individuals have been executed for his or her components within the demonstrations.

April 15, 1989 – Hu Yaobang, a former Communist Party chief, dies. Hu had labored to maneuver China towards a extra open political system and had turn out to be a logo of democratic reform.

April 18, 1989 – Thousands of mourning college students march by the capital to Tiananmen Square, calling for a extra democratic authorities. In the weeks that comply with, hundreds of individuals be a part of the scholars within the sq. to protest towards China’s Communist rulers.

May 13, 1989 – More than 100 college students start a starvation strike in Tiananmen Square. The quantity will increase to a number of thousand over the subsequent few days.

May 19, 1989 – A rally at Tiananmen Square attracts an estimated 1.2 million individuals. General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Zhao Ziyang, seems on the rally and pleads for an finish to the demonstrations.

May 19, 1989 – Premier Li Peng imposes martial legislation.

June 1, 1989 – China halts stay American information telecasts in Beijing, together with CNN. Also reporters are prohibited from photographing or videotaping any of the demonstrations or Chinese troops.

June 2, 1989 – A reported 100,000 individuals attend a live performance in Tiananmen Square by singer Hou Dejian, in help of the demonstrators.

June 4, 1989 – At about 1 a.m. Chinese troops reach Tiananmen Square. Throughout the day, Chinese troops hearth on civilians and college students, ending the demonstrations. An official dying toll has by no means been launched.

June 5, 1989 – An unidentified man stands alone in the street, blocking a column of Chinese tanks. He stays there for a number of minutes earlier than being pulled away by onlookers.

June 5, 1999 – Approximately 70,000 individuals in Hong Kong participate in a memorial vigil.

June 1, 1999 – The National Security Archive publish “Tiananmen Square, 1989: The Declassified History.” The archive contains US State Department paperwork associated to the occasions that occurred in the course of the demonstrations.

January 2001 – Two Chinese students publish “The Tiananmen Papers” amid controversy. The papers are offered as a set of inside authorities paperwork together with transcriptions of notes, speeches, assembly minutes and eyewitness accounts of the historic catastrophe. The Chinese government call the papers fabricated material.

February 2006 – Former journalist Yu Dongyue is launched from jail after serving 17 years. He was arrested in the course of the Tiananmen Square protests for throwing paint at a portrait of Mao Zedong.

June 4, 2009 – Tens of hundreds of individuals commemorate the twentieth anniversary of Tiananmen Square at a gathering in Hong Kong. In Beijing, journalists are barred from the sq. whereas the federal government blocks overseas information websites and Twitter.

April 2011 – The National Museum of China in Tiananmen Square is newly renovated and open to the general public. The constructing comprises no displays mentioning the occasions of June 1989.

2012 – Wuer Kaixi, one of many organizers of the Tiananmen Square protest, makes an attempt to return to China by turning himself over to the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC. The embassy doesn’t reply the door.

June 3, 2015 – Twenty-six years after the rebellion in Tiananmen Square, a State Department Spokesperson issues a statement calling for the discharge of these nonetheless serving “Tiananmen-related sentences.”

October 15, 2016 – China is set to release Miao Deshun, the final identified prisoner of the rebellion, in accordance with Dui Hua, a San Francisco-based human rights group.