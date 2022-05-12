World
tibet airlines: Tibet Airlines jet overruns runway, catches fire: State media – Times of India
BEIJING: A Tibet Airlines aircraft caught fireplace Thursday morning at China’s Chongqing airport after going off the runway, state media reported, including there had been some accidents among the many passengers.
“A flight from Chongqing to Lhasa at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport overran the runway, inflicting the aircraft to catch fireplace,” state broadcaster CCTV stated.
