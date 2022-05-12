World

tibet airlines: Tibet Airlines jet overruns runway, catches fire: State media – Times of India

Photo of The Wall The Wall59 mins ago
27 1 minute read


BEIJING: A Tibet Airlines aircraft caught fireplace Thursday morning at China’s Chongqing airport after going off the runway, state media reported, including there had been some accidents among the many passengers.
“A flight from Chongqing to Lhasa at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport overran the runway, inflicting the aircraft to catch fireplace,” state broadcaster CCTV stated.





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall59 mins ago
27 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button