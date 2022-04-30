Ties that bind: The private girls’ schools producing Sydney’s A-list

In the tight-knit world of outdated cash, breaking into influential society cliques is just not about what you realize, however who you realize. In Sydney, it may possibly come right down to a single query: “where did you go to school?”

Last week the “Ascham army” – the alumnae community of one in every of Sydney’s most prestigious and costly colleges – was caught in the midst of the battle for the federal seat of Wentworth, which is being contested by former head woman Allegra Spender and a present mother or father Dave Sharma.

On prime of the world: The view from Kincoppal-Rose Bay School is tough to beat. Credit:Louise Kennerley

A row had erupted within the faculty neighborhood over whether or not it was applicable for the varsity’s web site to publish an article by a former pupil supporting Spender’s impartial marketing campaign when Sharma has youngsters who’re present college students on the faculty.

The incident highlighted the influential networks which spring from the schoolyards of a few of Sydney’s most prestigious ladies’ colleges.