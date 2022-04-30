Ties that bind: The private girls’ schools producing Sydney’s A-list
In the tight-knit world of outdated cash, breaking into influential society cliques is just not about what you realize, however who you realize. In Sydney, it may possibly come right down to a single query: “where did you go to school?”
Last week the “Ascham army” – the alumnae community of one in every of Sydney’s most prestigious and costly colleges – was caught in the midst of the battle for the federal seat of Wentworth, which is being contested by former head woman Allegra Spender and a present mother or father Dave Sharma.
A row had erupted within the faculty neighborhood over whether or not it was applicable for the varsity’s web site to publish an article by a former pupil supporting Spender’s impartial marketing campaign when Sharma has youngsters who’re present college students on the faculty.
The incident highlighted the influential networks which spring from the schoolyards of a few of Sydney’s most prestigious ladies’ colleges.
Ascham has lengthy had a status as one in every of Sydney’s most prestigious personal colleges, positioned on the hill on New South Head Road, Edgecliff, overlooking close by Point Piper. Aside from Spender, the day and boarding faculty has produced a number of the metropolis’s most notable society figures, together with the newly married Lou O’Neil (nee Hay), her sister Simmie, former girl-about-town Hermione Underwood, designer and poultry heiress Tamie Ingham and racing royalty Kate Waterhouse.
Moulding the minds of future politicians, media moguls and enterprise titans, Ascham additionally boasts society doyenne Skye Leckie, publishing heiress Gretel Packer, media id Mia Freedman and philanthropic socialite Ellie Aitken amongst its alumnae.
Meanwhile, a stone’s throw from the CBD, SCEGGS Darlinghurst is thought for its tutorial success and sprawling sporting grounds, in addition to a powerful performing arts centre and playhouse. It has been attended by an extended and numerous listing of Sydney identities together with actor and producer Claudia Karvan, PR guru Roxy Jacenko and director Gillian Armstrong.
Kincoppal is Sydney’s reply to Hogwarts (of Harry Potter fame). The gothic-style constructing is ready on grounds at Rose Bay with views of the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House. The Catholic faculty had its Hollywood second when it was the set of ’90s movie Looking For Alibrandi.