Tiffany Tilley trades back east with $3.3m Woollahra home
Allaway, who final 12 months resigned as a former director at Nine (writer of this newspaper), has lengthy been a Mosman native, having purchased and offered an residence on Balmoral slopes, a home down on Balmoral Beach’s Esther Road, and even had a stint proudly owning at The Residence overlooking Hyde Park earlier than the residence was offered for $4.1 million to former Fairfax Media chief Greg Hywood.
But a couple of years in the past the couple moved to their weekender at Avalon Beach, the place in 2011 they purchased a Nineteen Sixties shack on beachfront reserve fronting Little Avalon for $2.55 million.
A decade in the past, the Allaways redesigned it right into a designer five-bedroom house impressed by Ralph Lauren’s Jamaican Estate on Round Hill, and added a swimming pool and Thomas Hamel Interiors.
But a bit like Tiffany Tilley, the couple are calling time on their life in Avalon to maneuver again to their former Sydney neighbourhood, in Mosman.
LJ Hooker Avalon’s David Watson listed the property, referred to as Surfside, with an $11.5 million to $12.5 million information.
Ready for take off in Paddington
Qantas senior government Andrew David’s Paddington house hit the market on Friday, with agent Di Baker setting a preliminary information of $8 million to $10 million.
David, who’s the airline’s home and worldwide chief, bought the three-bedroom house with double storage in 2016 for $5.5 million from yachtie James Mayo, and has undertaken a significant renovation since then.
Handbag purveyor’s designer providing
Retired purse purveyor Larry Bergman and his spouse Jill have listed their house in Point Piper’s Kilmory Estate given plans to downsize to Bellevue Hill.
The couple personal what was initially the stables and caretaker’s cottage, making it one in every of simply 4 homes within the property, which they purchased off the plan in 2003 for $4.3 million. At that point the couple had been transferring from Centennial Park, the place they offered their Federation mansion for $4.575 million, and which offered once more a 12 months in the past for $13 million to Michael Hannan.
Christie’s Darren Curtis is asking $9.5 million to $10.25 million, mirroring the current $10.3 million that China Doll’s Steve Anastasiou pocketed for his house within the Kilmory Estate final October.
Healthy returns in Millers Point
Healthcare boss Carl Adams and his spouse Blossom have listed their Georgian-style terrace in Millers Point for $10 million with McGrath’s Richard Shalhoub and Andrew Stewart.
The double-fronted terrace with a carriageway was inbuilt 1869 for service provider David Brown and, like a lot of the neighbourhood resumed by the federal government in 1901, was handed over for public housing in 1984.
The Adamses had been a part of the early wave of native gentrifiers after they purchased it leasehold in 2011 and undertook a significant DA-approved renovation in 2012.
The couple’s promoting plans come just some months after Adams’ short-stay hospital firm SMS Healthcare secured the eye of Alceon’s personal fairness crew to the tune of $45 million.