Tiffany Tilley trades back east with $3.3m Woollahra home

Bank of Queensland chairman Patrick Allaway is rumoured to be home looking once more in his former Mosman neighbourhood.

Allaway, who final 12 months resigned as a former director at Nine (writer of this newspaper), has lengthy been a Mosman native, having purchased and offered an residence on Balmoral slopes, a home down on Balmoral Beach’s Esther Road, and even had a stint proudly owning at The Residence overlooking Hyde Park earlier than the residence was offered for $4.1 million to former Fairfax Media chief Greg Hywood.

But a couple of years in the past the couple moved to their weekender at Avalon Beach, the place in 2011 they purchased a Nineteen Sixties shack on beachfront reserve fronting Little Avalon for $2.55 million.

A decade in the past, the Allaways redesigned it right into a designer five-bedroom house impressed by Ralph Lauren’s Jamaican Estate on Round Hill, and added a swimming pool and Thomas Hamel Interiors.

But a bit like Tiffany Tilley, the couple are calling time on their life in Avalon to maneuver again to their former Sydney neighbourhood, in Mosman.