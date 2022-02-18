‘Tiffin box, bedding, and dreams in eyes’: Anil Agarwal shares about his life’s journey

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal not too long ago took to Twitter to share about his life’s journey. In a put up he shared how he got here from Bihar to Mumbai with nothing however “a tiffin box, bedding and dreams in eyes.” His inspiring tweet has now prompted many to share praiseful feedback. There is an opportunity after studying his story you’ll really feel the identical method too.

“Millions of people come to Mumbai to try their luck. I was one of them. I remember the day I left Bihar with only a tiffin box, bedding, and dreams in my eyes. I arrived at Victoria Terminus station, and for the first time…,” he wrote. His additionally posted a black and white picture of Mumbai.

In a observe up tweet, he shared a bit extra about his journey. “…I saw a kaali peeli taxi, a double-decker bus and the City of Dreams – all of which I had only seen in the movies. I encourage the youth to work hard and shoot for the stars. Agar aap majboot irade ke saath pehla kadam uthayenge, manzil milna tay hai!” he wrote.

Take a take a look at the tweets:

…I noticed a kaali peeli taxi, a double-decker bus & the City of Dreams – all of which I had solely seen within the films. I encourage the youth to work laborious & shoot for the celebs. Agar aap majboot irade ke saath pehla kadam uthayenge, manzil milna tay hai! — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 15, 2022

Anil Agarwal’s foremost tweet, since being shared just a few days in the past, has gathered greater than 4,300 likes and counting. The put up has additionally accrued varied feedback.

“Youngsters should always be inspired by such terrific stories, the field may be different but the struggle remains similar. Even a genius needs to work very hard to succeed,” wrote a Twitter person whereas re-sharing his put up. “Respect,” posted one other. “True! Absolutely true!” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the put up shared by Anil Agarwal?