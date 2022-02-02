Tiger at Karnataka national park calmly walks between hundreds of deer. Watch

There are not any dearth of movies involving tiger and deer on the Internet. There is now a modern inclusion to that record. However, as an alternative of the same old movies exhibiting them as predator and prey, this clip reveals one thing completely completely different. It reveals a tiger calmly strolling by means of a herd of a whole lot of deer.

The incident came about at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve situated in Karnataka. Previously referred to as Rajiv Gandhi National Park, this place is a serious hub of conservation beneath Project Tiger and Project Elephant. Besides tiger and deer, this place additionally homes animals like leopard, South-western langur, Asiatic Elephant, Gaur, Sloth bear and plenty of extra.

The video opens to point out a herd of deer transferring within the jungle. Within moments, a tiger seems from the other way and walks in direction of the herd. However, as an alternative of its common behaviour, the large cat calmly passes the group with out doing something. The video additionally reveals just a few curious deer following the tiger. The video ends with the tiger and the group going their separate methods.

Take a take a look at the clip that will shock you:

What are your ideas on the video?