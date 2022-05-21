Tiger makes cut, keeps PGA hopes alive

Tiger Woods has set his sights on claiming an inconceivable fifth US PGA Championship after making the midway lower at Southern Hills.

Woods seemed set for an early exit following a double bogey on the eleventh gap of his second spherical, however performed the final seven holes in two beneath to qualify for the weekend.

Despite being 12 photographs off the lead held by Will Zalatoris, Woods took inspiration from the 63 recorded by two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson on Friday as he deliberate to climb the leaderboard.

“You can’t win the tournament if you miss the cut,” Woods mentioned after his second spherical 69.

“There’s a reason why you fight hard and you’re able to give yourself a chance on the weekend. You just never know when you might get hot. I’ve won tournaments being on the cut number.

“This weekend I’m going to need to go low. It’s going to be completely different. The wind goes to be popping out of the north. It’s going to be cooler.

“I’m hoping I can shoot a number like Bubba did. That’s where my mind is at right now. I’ve got to do some things physically to get myself there tomorrow and it will be a quick turnaround.”

That was a reference to the ache Woods continues to battle in his proper leg following the extreme accidents he suffered in a automotive accident in February final yr.

The 46-year-old concedes he won’t ever play a full event schedule once more, however is decided to contest as lots of the greatest occasions he can.

“I’m not going to be playing a lot of tournaments going forward,” Woods added. “They’re going to be the biggest tournaments. I want to be able to play the major championships. I’ve always loved playing them.

“Coming again right here to a spot that I’ve had success on, to play in opposition to the perfect gamers on the planet, that is what all of us need to have the ability to do.

“Fortunately enough, I’m able to somehow do it. I’ve had a great PT (physical therapy) staff that have put Humpty-Dumpty back together, and we’ll go out there tomorrow and hopefully I can do something like what Bubba did today.

“Major championships are arduous to win. We’ve seen guys with large leads or have made large comebacks, so that you simply by no means know.”