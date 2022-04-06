Tiger puts final touches to Masters prep

Five-time champion Tiger Woods has put the ending touches to his preparations for this week’s Masters by enjoying 9 eve-of-tournament holes at Augusta National forward of his highly-anticipated comeback.

Woods, who suffered career-threatening leg accidents in a February 2021 automotive crash, arrived at Augusta National early on Wednesday and performed the again 9 together with 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples and former world No.1 Justin Thomas.

The scene resembled the ultimate spherical of a significant moderately than a pre-tournament follow as patrons lined the course from tee to inexperienced to catch a glimpse of Woods, who 14 months in the past many felt would by no means compete once more.

At the par-three sixteenth, which is performed fully over water, the trio delighted the patrons as they took half in a Masters follow spherical custom and concurrently tried to skip their balls throughout the pond fronting the inexperienced.

Couples, the one member of the trio to drag off the trick shot and hit the inexperienced, stated after the spherical that Woods was hitting the ball loads far sufficient to play Augusta National and regarded even sharper than he did earlier within the week.

“Tiger is Tiger. I said it on Monday that he’s not like a lot of us where I’ve been injured even at age 35 and I go play just to play,” Couples stated.

“He’s not going to do that. He’s won so many times, and he’s just not a guy to go do something mediocre. He’ll compete, and he’ll be ready to roll.”

Woods, 46, arrived at Augusta National on Sunday and performed the again 9 in a bid to assist him resolve whether or not he would play within the yr’s first main this week. He performed the entrance 9 on Monday with good associates Couples and Thomas.

The 15-times main champion stated on Tuesday that not solely did he intend to play this week however that he thinks he can win.

Victory for Woods would make him the oldest Masters champion by three weeks over 18-times main winner Jack Nicklaus, who collected his report sixth Green Jacket in 1986.

Woods staged one of the crucial outstanding comebacks in skilled sport when, at 43, he received the Masters in 2019 after enduring years of surgical procedure and private issues that satisfied many the perfect golfer of his era was performed.