Tiger Shroff and Kapil Sharma strike a pose on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for Heropanti 2 promotions  : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

BHeropanti 2 is gearing up for its launch on twenty ninth April 2022. The movie is taken into account to be one of the crucial anticipated action-thrillers now we have seen to date. Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria reunite within the actioner. The to-be-released movie is a sequel to Tiger’s debut movie Heropanti.

Tiger Shroff and Kapil Sharma strike a pose on the units of The Kapil Sharma Show for Heropanti 2 promotions

The promotions are on in full swing. The Heropanti 2 forged on Wednesday reached the units of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions. Kapil Sharma posted two photographs from the shoot and urged followers to caption it, “Give the caption pls ???? #bhaibhai @tigerjackieshroff #heropanti2 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow @tksshowofficial.”

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, who additionally directed Tiger’s final launch Baaghi 3. The film is scheduled to launch in theatres on twenty ninth April 2022 on the auspicious event of Eid.

