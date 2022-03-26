Tiger Shroff speaks about Heropanti 2 releasing on Eid – “There is only one Tiger and that is Salman Khan” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

With Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his first-ever Eid launch, a festive time that’s often and nearly all the time blocked for famous person Salman Khan’s large releases. However, this 12 months, Salman Khan won’t be having a launch on Eid. Instead, this 12 months, Eid will see the discharge of Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34.

Tiger Shroff speaks about Heropanti 2 releasing on Eid – “There is only one Tiger and that is Salman Khan”

On Saturday, on the tune launch of ‘DaFa Kar’, Tiger Shroff spoke to the media about having an Eid launch which has all the time been reserved for a Salman Khan movie. Talking about it, the actor stated, “Ek hi Tiger hai aur woh hai Salman Khan. I am just a Tiger cub in front of him. For me, it’s a big deal to come on Eid. But I cannot take credit for it. It was Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir’s decision to give us that launchpad.”

Ever for the reason that trailer of the movie was launched, Tiger has been successful praises from all quarters, particularly with loads of youthful kids exhibiting pleasure to see the movie. No doubt, the actor is all set to ship one big bundle of leisure with Heropanti 2.

Heropanti 2 might be launched in theatres on April 29 and can conflict with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan’s Runway 34 on the field workplace.

