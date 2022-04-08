Tiger Woods 4 shots behind Masters leader Im, Schwartzel, Higgo lead SA charge | Sport

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Tiger Woods shake arms on the 18th inexperienced after ending their first spherical of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on 7 April 2022. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods referred to as on all of his hard-won stamina and the data gleaned in 5 previous triumphs to launch his boldest Masters bid but with a one-under-par 71 at Augusta National on Thursday.

The 46-year-old famous person, whose February 2021 automotive crash left him with accidents so extreme he feared he may lose his proper leg, mentioned simply having the ability to play his first aggressive spherical in 17 months was a victory.

But it may not be the one one he celebrates this week.

“I was able to finish up in the red,” Woods mentioned. “I’m right where I need to be.”

Woods was tied for tenth, 4 pictures behind South Korean chief Im Sung-jae, who launched his spherical with three straight birdies and completed with 5 birdies and an eagle in his five-under-par 67.

Australian Cameron Smith, like Im chasing a primary main title, was a stroke again after a 68 that was all of the extra outstanding contemplating it was bookended by double bogeys on the first and 18th holes.

SA duo within the hunt

From a South African perspective, Charl Schwartzel and Garrick Higgo led the cost with even-par rounds of 72, leaving them 5 pictures adrift of the chief in a share for nineteenth spot.

Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot one-over 73s to sit down tied for thirty first, whereas Louis Oosthuizen – who was paired with Woods – performed an detached spherical of four-over 76 to sit down tied for seventieth spot.

First-round scores on Thursday within the 86th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia: 67 – Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 68 – Cameron Smith (AUS) 69 – Dustin Johnson (USA), Scottie Scheffler (USA), Danny Willett (ENG), Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 70 – Corey Conners (CAN), Jason Kokrak (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA) 71 – Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG), Tiger Woods (USA), Kevin Na (USA), Webb Simpson (USA), Tony Finau (USA), Harold Varner III (USA), Daniel Berger (USA), Will Zalatoris (USA), Harry Higgs (USA) 72 – Lee Westwood (ENG), Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Sergio Garcia (ESP), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Lucas Glover (USA), Talor Gooch (USA), Cameron Champ (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Keita Nakajima (JPN) 73 – Marc Leishman (AUS), Min Woo Lee (AUS), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Erik Van Rooyen (RSA), Shane Lowry (IRL), Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Rory McIlroy (NIR), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Bubba Watson (USA), Russell Henley (USA), Tom Hoge (USA), Collin Morikawa (USA) 74 – Zach Johnson (USA), Brian Harman (USA), Billy Horschel (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA), Patrick Reed (USA), Max Homa (USA), J.J. Spaun (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA), Austin Greaser (USA), Mike Weir (CAN), Padraig Harrington (IRL), Seamus Power (IRL), Jon Rahm (ESP), Sepp Straka (AUT), Adam Scott (AUS), Lucas Herbert (AUS), Lee Kyung-Hoon (KOR) 75 – Cameron Davis (AUS), Guido Migliozzi (ITA), Takumi Kanaya (JPN), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Fred Couples (USA), Ryan Palmer (USA), Gary Woodland (USA), Kevin Kisner (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA), Sam Burns (USA) 76 – Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Justin Rose (ENG), Bernhard Langer (GER), Kim Si-Woo (KOR), Stewart Cink (USA), Justin Thomas (USA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 77 – Larry Mize (USA), Luke List (USA), Hudson Swafford (USA), Cameron Young (USA), Jos Mara Olazbal (ESP) 78 – Vijay Singh (FIJ), Francesco Molinari (ITA) 79 – Thomas Pieters (BEL), Stewart Hagestad (USA) 81 – Aaron Jarvis (CAY), Laird Shepherd (ENG), Matthew Wolff (USA), James Piot (USA) 82 – Sandy Lyle (SCO) Paul Casey (ENG) WD

‘Difficult for the remainder of my life’

Woods, in the meantime, had indicated as lately as February that he was unlikely to be able to tee it up within the first main of the yr, and mentioned all week that his largest problem could be negotiating the hilly, 7 510-yard Augusta National course on his surgically repaired proper leg.

“It did not get easier, let’s put it that way,” he mentioned after a spherical in blustery winds that lasted almost 5 and a half hours. “I can swing a golf club. The walking’s not easy.

“With all of the exhausting work, my leg, it is going to be troublesome for the remainder of my life.”

Woods said he was buoyed by the adrenaline rush of major competition.

“I imply, the place was electrical,” said Woods, who hadn’t played in front of fans at Augusta National since his 2019 triumph ended his 11-year major drought and cemented his return from spinal fusion surgery.

Woods cut a vibrant figure in a hot pink shirt and black trousers, thousands of fans on the course straining to catch his every move.

A 30-minute delay to the start because of pre-dawn thunderstorms only intensified the anticipation for Woods’s appearance on the first tee, where he was greeted with rapturous applause.

Woods wasn’t delighted with his opening drive, which came up short of the right fairway bunker. His approach trickled off the green but he drained a 10-foot par saving putt.

It was just the first par save on a day when Woods hit eight of 14 fairways in regulation and just nine of 18 greens.

“I do know the place to hit it to lots of these pins, and I miss within the right spots and provides myself good angles,” Woods said.

After watching a 15-foot birdie putt lip out at the fifth, he stuck his tee shot on the par-three sixth two feet from the pin for his first birdie.

After a bogey at the par-five eighth – where “three dangerous pictures in a row” were Woods’s biggest disappointment of the day – Woods two-putted from 24 feet for a birdie at 13.

He gave a shot back at 14, but curled in a 29-foot birdie putt at 16 before draining another par-saving 10-footer at the last.

“You simply cannot not watch him,” said Smith, who admitted he couldn’t resist taking note of Woods’s progress even as his own remarkable round unfolded.

After his stuttering start, Smith had eight birdies to reach six-under before he closed with another double.

Meanwhile, first round leader Im – who finished tied for second on his Masters debut in 2020 – powered up the leaderboard with a trio of birdies on his first three holes.

While excited by his first round performance, Im cautioned that he would remain “humble.”

“I realise I nonetheless have three days to go,” he said.

England’s Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, world number one Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson were in the clubhouse on three-under.

Niemann, 23, played alongside Woods, and said the crowd was so loud that he couldn’t hear his caddie at the first tee.

Now Woods fans – and to some extent Woods himself – will spend the night wondering what Friday will bring.

“My workforce has been unbelievable at getting me into this place in order that I can compete,” Woods said. “I’ll take it from there.”