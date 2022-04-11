Sports
Tiger Woods already a comeback story for the ages | Golf News – Times of India
AUGUSTA: Tiger Woods completed close to the underside of the Masters leaderboard Sunday, however even teeing up this week at Augusta National places the 15-time main winner amongst a choose band of legendary sports activities comebacks.
Woods labored the golf world right into a frenzy on Thursday when he carded a one-under par 71 in his first spherical of aggressive golf since a automotive crash that just about resulted in medical doctors amputating his proper leg simply 14 months in the past.
The 46-year-old would make the minimize however 4 rounds on the undulating structure proved an excessive amount of as Woods closed with six-over 78s on Saturday and Sunday, his worst-ever scores at Augusta National that left him 23 photographs again of winner Scottie Scheffler.
For golf followers the Woods saga has conjured the reminiscence of Ben Hogan, one of many sport’s all-time greats. Hogan suffered a number of accidents in a near-fatal automotive accident in 1949 that left medical doctors fearing he may by no means stroll once more – however went on to win six majors.
“Obviously, he didn’t have the technology that we have now, but the amount of hot tubs that he would have to take pre-round, post-round, in the middle of the night, just to be able to get up and swing a club the next day, I certainly appreciate that,” Woods advised reporters in Augusta.
“If I had to go through with my accident, given what had happened to me, during his era, I wouldn’t be playing this week, that’s for sure.”
Hogan is certainly one of solely a handful of sporting star names followers may anticipate to listen to uttered in the identical dialog as Woods’ outstanding return.
Another is former tennis primary Monica Seles, who was unable to compete for greater than two years after an on-court knife assault, however got here again to win the Australian Open in 1996.
Also within the uncommon group could be Canadian ice hockey nice Mario Lemieux, who overcame most cancers and got here again from a three-year retirement in 2000 earlier than profitable Olympic gold for Canada in 2002.
Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda’s Ferrari burst into flames on the 1976 German Grand Prix. He was practically killed by smoke inhalation and suffered extreme burns – however the Austrian was again within the cockpit simply six weeks later and would go on to win two extra championships after the crash.
Woods demurred compared with these form of heroics, telling reporters he was simply completely satisfied to be taking part in once more after enduring years of surgical procedure and private issues.
“Just to be able to play, and not only just to play, but I put up a good first round,” stated Woods. “I got myself there.
“I do not fairly have the endurance that I wish to have had, however as of some weeks in the past, did not even know if I used to be going to play on this occasion.
“To go from that to here, we’re excited about the prospects of the future.”
