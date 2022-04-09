Tiger Woods brings back bad memories for me – and the Shark
It was a throwaway line from Tiger Woods at a 30-minute media convention in entrance of 200 journalists from all through the world. No one blinked when Woods was speaking in regards to the modifications that had been made to the eleventh gap.
“The Larry Mize shot doesn’t exist any more,” Woods mentioned. “We [already] thought the Larry Mize shot was gone; now it’s really gone with them raising the green up even more on the right-hand side. And we’re further back, so we’re more prone to hit the ball over there anyways. So, it’s a harder and more difficult pitch.”
It didn’t register with many of the worldwide and native media, who had been centered on the star’s comeback after a critical automotive accident. However, it triggered unhealthy reminiscences for any Aussies within the room. And who is aware of how the “Saudi Shark”, as some are calling Greg Norman lately, was feeling. Since his hyperlink with a world tour, Norman’s title has been mud, however he nonetheless has a spot within the minds of many – together with this golf fan.
Mize, after all, was one of many golfers who broke Norman’s coronary heart, chipping in on the eleventh at Augusta National in 1987 to win a play-off. If his courageous (kindest phrase I may consider) chip had missed the opening, it will seemingly have completed within the water, and Norman would have added a inexperienced jacket to his considerably questionable Eighties wardrobe. And who is aware of how that may have modified his life?
I noticed Mize on the Masters through the week. He was there on his life-time invitation – one the Shark doesn’t have. I didn’t know easy methods to really feel in regards to the now 63-year-old Mize. As a young person, he ensured my then {golfing} hero by no means received the inexperienced jacket he deserved. And there he was nonetheless teeing it up at his age, being lauded for that second, whereas Norman dances with the sheikhs, regardless of profitable two British Opens.
Of course, Norman’s Masters collapse towards Nick Faldo in 1996 – when he dropped 5 pictures in 5 holes on his technique to a 78 – was painful. But it wasn’t a single shot that stopped him that day.
Since that Norman ache, my fascination with Augusta grew. It’s been on my bucket record to attend and canopy for years, and, for the previous week, I’ve been lucky sufficient to take action, reporting on the event for Channel Nine.