Tiger Woods brings back bad memories for me – and the Shark

It was a throwaway line from Tiger Woods at a 30-minute media convention in entrance of 200 journalists from all through the world. No one blinked when Woods was speaking in regards to the modifications that had been made to the eleventh gap.

“The Larry Mize shot doesn’t exist any more,” Woods mentioned. “We [already] thought the Larry Mize shot was gone; now it’s really gone with them raising the green up even more on the right-hand side. And we’re further back, so we’re more prone to hit the ball over there anyways. So, it’s a harder and more difficult pitch.”

It didn’t register with many of the worldwide and native media, who had been centered on the star’s comeback after a critical automotive accident. However, it triggered unhealthy reminiscences for any Aussies within the room. And who is aware of how the “Saudi Shark”, as some are calling Greg Norman lately, was feeling. Since his hyperlink with a world tour, Norman’s title has been mud, however he nonetheless has a spot within the minds of many – together with this golf fan.

Mize, after all, was one of many golfers who broke Norman’s coronary heart, chipping in on the eleventh at Augusta National in 1987 to win a play-off. If his courageous (kindest phrase I may consider) chip had missed the opening, it will seemingly have completed within the water, and Norman would have added a inexperienced jacket to his considerably questionable Eighties wardrobe. And who is aware of how that may have modified his life?